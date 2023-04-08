Vendors complain of hot working conditions at the Corpus Christi Trade Center

Corpus Christi Trade Center General Manager Velma Zamora said that the lack of air conditioning was caused by a car wreck on July 20.

It's been a hot weekend for vendors and customers alike at the Corpus Christi Trade Center.

Those vendors reached out to 3NEWS to say that they've been working at the trade center without air conditioning for several weeks now.

Vendors said it had been at least three weeks since they had been working without air conditioning, but for fear of retaliation, they did not want to speak on camera.

"I feel sticky and hot, it makes me not want to be in here," said Corpus Christi resident Rachel Palos.

Palos is familiar with the trade center and said that the lack of air conditioning puts a damper on the shopping experience.

"I'd rather just stay home than be somewhere that's not comfortable. It's like going to a restaurant. You want to go and relax and eat comfortably and you're not going to go there if you're not comfortable," she said.

Corpus Christi Trade Center General Manager Velma Zamora said that the lack of air conditioning was caused by a car wreck on July 20.

"There was a wreck that happened with a gentleman in a truck. Came down from the SPID. Bumped into a wall coming down. And it wrecked it brought down two electrical poles. So it fried everything in our store as far as electricity," she said.

Some vendors said that one side of the building's AC was restored Friday.

"On the opposite side, because it is an older model, parts were not available in Texas but they are coming on the 8th from Georgia," she said. "So we should have the other side up and going by at least the 14th."

Zamora denies that the AC has been out for as long as vendors are claiming.

"No ma'am, no ma'am it was not weeks. It was not weeks," Zamora said.

Zamora said the center has been cleared, but there are deficiencies they are aware of. Some of the center's plugs need covering.

