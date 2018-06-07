Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Food trucks have been rolling in by the dozens for Saturday's third annual Food Truck Summerfest.

40 vendors will be out at Water's Edge Park from noon-midnight Saturday selling all kinds of treats. The event is a family affair, with a zone for children to play in and a stage for live music.

John Garcia heads the food truck event each year and added a section for pets at this year's event. He said food trucks are growing in demand because they are modern-day fast food.

"Yeah, because versus going to a restaurant, here you just go to a food truck and you get it right there quick, and I think a big huge plus is it's fresh, and it's made to serve right there and then," Garcia said.

According to Garcia, all the food trucks involved are from Texas, from San Antonio to Brownsville.

