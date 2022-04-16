Venomous marine life warnings issued on area beaches during Easter weekend

Experts say the best way to prevent injury is to leave them alone and take precautions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Easter weekend begins, many are making their way to the beach. But while many are keeping an eye out for rip currents, hazardous sea life is also a concern.

Mustang Island Park Ranger Eric Ehrlich spoke with 3NEWS. "I've noticed there are several Portuguese man o' war. There's also those little Blue Dragons that are washing in, which are venomous. I've even seen some bristle worms that come in on pallet wood and things that are some trash that's in the water."

He said those creatures can cause harm to anyone. This comes as the City of Corpus Christi added the purple flag to beaches Saturday afternoon, indicating the presence of venomous marine life. The only way to prevent injury is to leave them alone and take precautions.

"Pay attention to what's around you and sometimes those things that are venomous are really small and unnoticeable," said Ehrlich. "So if your kids are getting stung, some things to pack in your beach bag might be some vinegar or some Benadryl ointment, something like that."

Ehrlich was off-duty and enjoying the beach with his family. Aside from being careful to watch for beach hazards, they have their own favorite activities, like building sandcastles in the water.

He wanted to remind parents to keep an eye out for currents that could separate them from their unattended children. "Often times what happens is the longshore current is more dangerous, because it'll drag children down the beach. Then when they get out of the water, they look around, and they don't see their parents, and then they keep walking. Often they start walking in the wrong direction."

As Easter weekend continues, expect Padre Island beaches to be full of locals and out-of-towners. Experts recommend always keeping water safety in mind for children and to watch out for anything that could put them in harm's way.

