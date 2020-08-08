VERIFY: Was there a crocodile spotted in Port Aransas?

Our VERIFY team reached out to the Padre Island National Seashore. Here's what they said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's been a photo circulating social media that shows a crocodile being spotted somewhere on the beach in Port Aransas.

We reached out to the Padre Island National Seashore to verify, here's what they said.

"No saltwater crocodiles here," Charles Lassiter with PINS said. "I think the photo might be an optical illusion. It's shaped like a croc, but could just be rocks."

It turns out the photo that was shared earlier this week is not real. According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife, here's what you should do if you were to see a crocodile or alligator.