Annual 'Vestido Rojo' Vuelve a Tu Ritmo Program was held today to raise awareness for heart health

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 350 Latinas of the Coastal Bend gathered at the Ortiz International Center Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022 at the annual the “Vestido Rojo" Vuelve a Tu Ritmo Program.

The event was from from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and the goal was to raise awareness for a very important subject: Heart health.



The American Heart Association is known to support the "Go Red for Women" and "Go Red por tu Corazón" movement and sponsors the event every year.

Women shared stories about how heart conditions have affected themselves and their family members, and how that shapes their perspective when it comes to heart health.

A demonstration, which was more of a fun activity, was also done to teach hand signals that can express a cold sweat, arm pain, back pain, and other symptoms of heart problems. All of the motions combined, with a little bit of rhythm, became a dance that can help women better remember the signs.

It was a great day to celebrate health and happiness while also equipping everyone with knowledge that could one day save their lives.

