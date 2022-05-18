Veteran Memorial High School Senior creates safe space for students to decompress

It was through an urgent need that Trevino created a space called "Bella's Room." The space serves as a way for students to release stress.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the course of the pandemic, mental health has become more openly discussed with stress and anxiety becoming increasingly more recognized.

Bella Trevino, a student at Veterans Memorial High School, came up with an idea to cope with the stresses of the school day. She's been passionate about creating a safe space for students to cope with anxiety.

Trevino adopted the idea of creating a special room to give students a place to gather their thoughts. She hopes the idea becomes a possible building block for other high schools to follow.

"In my freshman year, I struggled really bad with anxiety," Trevino said.

Due to the recent impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trevino said that having a safe space is paramount to a students success.

"There just needs to be a place where people feel welcome and safe," Trevino said.

The idea was so well received that state representative Todd Hunter showed support for the cause.

"This is a great opportunity to show students getting involved with mental health, education as well as mental health awareness," Hunter said.

Within the confines of Bella's Room, students can express their emotions without judgement. The room even received outstanding support from the community. From H-E-B, Bel Furniture and many other private donors, Bella's Room was able to receive an ample amount of supplies.

"We've got a great bunch of students, we've got some innovative ideas," Hunter said. "I'm just here to support there's no better idea than coming from students and parents themselves."

Wanting nothing more than to help others, Trevino hopes that students across multiple schools can find a similar support system.

"The word has really gotten out there and I'm just thrilled with how far this project has actually gotten," Trevino said.

