Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — At the Del Mar College Economic Development Center veterans and their dependents had the opportunity to ask questions about Veterans Health care vs Medicare.

The event was hosted by the Nueces County Veterans Services Office

The county said they realize there are many qualifications to consider when deciding which health care coverage is best, and they wanted to help veterans in the area figure it out.

Dozens of veterans and their families attended and watched presentations, then had the opportunity to have a one-on-one consultation.

