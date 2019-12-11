CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds gathered at Sherrill Park for a Veteran's Day ceremony honored those who lost their lives while serving the nation.

The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi performed on Monday as they do every year.

Veterans from every branch of the military took part in the event.

Sherill Park is named for Navy Chaplain's mate, Warren Sherrill, who at the age of 21, was killed at Pearl Harbor.

Sherrill was the first person from Corpus Christi to die in World War II.

