Hundreds of flags fly on the Bayfront for Veterans Day

The Rotary Club of Corpus Christi placed about 1,500 flags from Doddridge Park to Cole Park.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of flags are lined up on the Corpus Christi Bayfront along Ocean Drive to honor those who served our country.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Rotary Club of Corpus Christi placed about 1,500 flags from Doddridge Park to Cole Park.

Tonight, you can drive by the display while honking your horn to show support for local heroes. The Honk for Your Heroes Drive will be from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Then join the Rotary Club for the playing of Taps next to the Aviator Statue at Ropes Park.

