Veterans honored in Del Mar College Upward Bound Program

The program helps to transition veterans from careers in the military to civilian life through higher education.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is recognizing 66 veterans for completing the Veterans Upward Bound Program which helps to transition veterans from careers in the military to civilian life through higher education.

They've served their country in the United States Military, but the training they received at Del Mar College helps to make that transition to the civilian sector a little easier.

Not only that, but its a free program funded by the Department of Education to provide support to low-income first generation military veterans.

"I feel real good, I've been learning a lot of computers, I've been learning how to do Excel," said veteran Gilberto Garza. "I mean I was a mechanic and I got hurt, so they're helping me retrain and everything is something I can do a lot better, you know work smarter not harder."

Garza said he's working toward getting his associates degree and he's looking forward to growing through his education.

