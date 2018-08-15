TAFT (KIII News) — Veterans from around South Texas were honored Tuesday night at a special Purple Heart ceremony at the Kiva Hut in Taft.

Taft was proclaimed the first Purple Heart city in the Coastal Bend.

Tuesday's ceremony was kicked off by the veteran's band and was a chance for both city officials and citizens alike to thank the men and women who have served and continued to serve our country.

Taft Mayor Pedro Lopez recognized the five purple heart recipients and over 25 veterans living in the city.

According to Lopez, the city loves and appreciates it's military members and will always welcome more into the community.

Senior vice commander for Purple Heart Chapter 598 Mike Mendoza said he was honored to bring the prestigious honor to his hometown.

"Seeing the sign up there as you enter and exit Taft. It's an excellent feeling as a veteran that hey you know what I'm recognized as a veteran here in Taft," Mendoza said.

The Department of Defense issues the Purple Heart medal to those who were wounded or killed in combat.

For a city to receive the designation, a Purple Heart chapter must request it at the state level, and the city councils have to vote and approve the resolution.

According to Mendoza, chapters encourage cities to apply because they want veterans to be recognized for their sacrifice.

There are more than 200 cities and counties around the u-s that have the purple heart designation.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII