Veterans Memorial HS student gives walking the stage a new meaning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student at Veteran's Memorial High School, John Josiah Martinez achieved a huge goal by graduating high school yesterday. He gave a new meaning to walking the stage.
John J as they call him has Muscular Dystrophy which has him in a wheelchair. He had a special goal to walk the stage like the rest of his peers and he accomplished it!
Principal Scott Walker told 3NEWS, John J teamed up with his therapists from Driscoll Children's Hospital, his teachers from Adaptive Education and other staff to accomplish his goal.
The entire audience and students from the school gave him a much-deserved standing ovation.
Principal Walker added that John is a wonderful young man and an amazing student. Congratulations to him and all the veteran's memorial graduating class.
