Veterans Memorial swim team hosts 5th annual 'Swimraiser' to raise water safety awareness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were some big splashes Tuesday as the Veterans Memorial High School swim team hosted their fifth annual ‘Swimraiser’ to raise money for ‘Colin’s Hope’ a nonprofit organization aimed at spreading water safety awareness.

Anissa Hernandez, a swim mom, and Athlete Ambassador for 'Colin’s Hope' is the person behind this annual event.

“So, the swimmers at Vets raise money to bring an awareness that drowning is real, it’s quick, silent, but it is preventable so we’re here to raise awareness about that,” said Anissa Hernandez.

“When our school first opened in 2017 our coach wanted to do a community project for the swimmers and I was president of the booster club and I immediately knew we were gonna support Colin’s Hope because it’s all around swimming, we’re all around the pool and we need to be active and be a water guardian around the pool.”

Hernandez says ‘Colin’s Hope’ is all about bringing water safety awareness.

"Colin's Hope Sadly was started in memorial for Colin Holst in 2008 he was four years old and he drowned in a life guarded pool in Austin, his parents are dear friends of mine we graduated from Carroll High School together, so they are from Corpus Christi,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says events like these help educate the community.

“We live in a Coastal City being in the water is fun for our kids it’s fun for them but they just have to know how to swim and to take cautions when they’re in any open water swimming pool and at the beach,” said Hernandez.

Before the swim raiser kicked off younger students were given a few gifts to remind them about the importance of water safety.

“We presented the Colin’s Hope book to the Evans Elementary kids they’re part of the learn swim program with CCISD and our Eagle swimmers gave them a goodie bag full of things also not only Colin’s hope but from the Jesani Smith Foundation,” said Hernandez.

The Veterans Memorial swimmers had a goal of $2,500 and in their hour of swimming for those donations, the goal was reached.

“All of that will benefit Colin’s Hope so they can continue to give us brochures, books,” said Hernandez.

If you would like to learn more about the Colin’s Hope organization, click here.

