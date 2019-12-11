CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3837 wants to make sure the community knows that there is a rapid decline in members.

"You join a family when you join the military. That family continues right now, with no bullets flying around or bombs falling," vice commander Rolando Ramierez Sr. said.

The VFW is the largest organization of war veterans in the United Sstates and serves more than 1.6 million heroes.

For Ramierez, Dr. Rumaldo Juarez, and David Tamez, VFW is a place they can call home.

"It's just knowing that there's somebody that really understands you," Ramierez said. "Here, we exist as that family. The only difference is, is we're tighter, we're closer."

Tamez is the Commander for Post 3837 and says that there's been a decrease in members joining over the last few years.

According to Tamez, the organization needs someone to take the ropes after he is no longer here.

"We're not going to be around. It's going to be up to the younger generation to take over and keep the VFW alive," Tamez said.

The retired veterans want the rookies to experience what they do while being part of the VFW.

"It's not so much what the VFW does for us personally, but what us veterans that belong to the organization can do for our other fellow veterans," Juarez said. "The future is in your hands, young veterans. Come and do something that you will be proud of."

For these veterans, it's about a promise they made to serve and protect our nation.

"When I raised my hand and said 'I did, I do, I did,' and I will. Until the day I die," Juarez said

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: