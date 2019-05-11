CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission is doing their part to help those who served our country by hosting their 8th annual Red, White and You job fair.

With over 100 employers on hand, the event gives veterans and the general public the opportunity to see what jobs are available in the area.

"You don't get this kind of opportunity every day, so this is good for everyone. Anyone that has a job or just wants to see what's out there in the market, anyone who's been laid off, or anyone who's just trying to get a new job," said Monika de la Garza of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

The Red, White and You job fair kicks off at 10 a.m. Thursday at the American Bank Center. Veterans can attend the job fair at 9 a.m., one hour before the public.

