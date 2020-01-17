ALICE, Texas — "You are going to grab something to eat it can happen there it can happen anywhere, a knock here, a knock there, it affects you," David Salinas, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran said.

Salinas referred to a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder episode or trigger. He said it's one of the many wounds veterans live with after war.

"You know you go out there you experience death, you experience all kinds of tragedies," he said.

Now, Salinas gives back to other veterans in South Texas. He is the Jim Wells County Veterans Services Officer. He helps and offers resources to veterans like Arnoldo Gonzalez and Jose Pais.

"They went through Hell I guess you can call it because they saw a lot of soldiers in the sand, dead," Gonzalez, a U.S. Army Veteran said.

"You don't know if you're gonna come back or if you're gonna make it back," Pais, who served with the National Guard and Air Force added.

While Gonzalez and Pais never went overseas for deployment, but they had family members who did. Pais recalled the time his brother had a flashback from the Korean War, when they lived in Kingsville.

"He heard a jet plane coming through and I saw him, we saw him, going to the ground and he was laying down like he had a weapon in his hands shooting," he said.

Salinas said it's stories like that, and a recent veteran suicide in Alice, that keeps him going to help those that served our country.

"If we can just help one veteran through this whole thing, it was worth it," he said.

For more information on JWC Veterans Services, visit their website.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: