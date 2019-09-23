PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A free luncheon for veterans was hosted by Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney Monday at the Port Aransas Civic Center.

The Nueces County Veterans Service Office was also on hand to discuss veterans' health care and the new updates to the Mission Act 2018, which helps make it a bit easier for veterans to get the health care that they need.

Organizers said the next class is taking place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Fleet Reserve Association in Flour Bluff.

