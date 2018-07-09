Rockport (KIII News) — A group of disabled veterans were treated to two days of fun and fishing by the City of Rockport and the Wounded Warriors Weekend organization.

About 25 wounded warriors took part in the event, which included a fishing tournament. One of the biggest catches was an 11-pound redfish.

The veterans, who live outside the area, were happy to be honored for their service and have fun at the same time.

"It was awesome. Awesome time. Enjoyed fishing. Enjoyed the boat captains. So awesome to see these folks volunteer for us veterans," U.S. Marine and Army veteran Preston Williams said.

"This is the first time I've ever been asked to be a participant in one of these things. It was real humbling and I felt incredibly honored to even be asked to be here," U.S. Army veteran Tish McCullough said.

"I had a good time. It's not about the size of the fish, this is about camaraderie and getting to hang out with these guys," veteran Bradley Gruetzner said.

"I caught my first little red fish. Not only one, two of them today, and I think they were the two biggest brought in," U.S. Air Force veteran Don Williams said.

All the veterans were taken out on the water by local fishing guides who donated their time.

"It's important, I think, as a non-service member, to let these guys know that some people do appreciate and care what they do," fishing guide Norm Charlton said.

After the fish were collected, awards were handed out to every veteran who took part.

This was the 13th annual Wounded Warriors Weekend and organizers hope to continue the tradition.

"We could use more help. We need help with fundraising because these people have been injured to the point where they're never going to be completely healed. They're going to live with this for the rest of their life," Williams said. "So we say if they're not healed, they're healing, and we want to be a part of that process."

The Wounded Warriors organization said they can use all the help they can get throughout the year.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII