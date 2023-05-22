Vets Memorial band hall to be re-named to honor Veterans Band leader Chavez

He said that out of everything he's done, his biggest accomplishment is being a teacher, and watching his students do bigger and better things.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi war hero is being recognized for his many contributions to the community after CCISD school board members approved renaming the Veterans Memorial High School band hall in his honor.



The re-naming pays tribute to the many hats Ram Chavez has worn throughout his life -- all connected through a love of music.



Chavez leads the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, which is in its 37th year and plays at community events year-round.



When asked where his deep passion for music came from, Chavez told 3NEWS that it was passed down to him from his family.

"And so that tells you how we started music,” he said. “And then all of us in our family played an instrument or sang, all 12 of us. So that's where that came from."

Chavez also said that out of everything he's done, his biggest accomplishment is being a teacher, and watching his students go on to do bigger and better things.

