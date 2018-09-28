Premont (KIII News) — There's new technology that can help make sure kids who are unable to go to school can still get the classroom experience without leaving home.

It's called VGo Robot, and this week it has helped one six-year-old keep up to date with his classmates at Premont's Early College Academy.

Kiii News Reporter Michelle Pedraza went Live from the campus with more on the incredible tool.

