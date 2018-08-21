ROCKPORT, Texas (Kiii News) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Rockport, Texas, Wednesday to pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

Pence will visit the First Baptist Church of Rockport as he did in the days following the storm last year. There he will meet with FEMA employees, disaster relief volunteers and members of the community.

While visiting the Coastal Bend, Pence will receive a briefing on the recovery efforts since Harvey and will off formal remarks before departing to Houston for an America First Action roundtable and Trump Victory event.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII