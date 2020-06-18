CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man that died in a house fire last Friday on the 3000 block of Brawner Parkway.



According to officials, the victim has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick Wikoff.



Officials from the Medical Examiner's Office say extensive thermal burning and smoke inhalation was the cause of Wikoff’s death.



It was just last Friday when Corpus Christi fire crews were dispatched to a home that was fully engulfed in flames off Brawner Pkwy.

When firefighters arrived, they extinguished the flames and found the body of Patrick Wikoff inside the home.



According to officials, an arson investigator was at the scene but no further details have been released. 3News will keep you updated as any further information becomes available.

