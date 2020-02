CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Investigators have identified the man killed at an apartment complex over the weekend near Weber and Doddridge.

According to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, 33-year-old Steven Sordia was killed from multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning at the Brawner Park Apartments.

Police are looking for witnesses and surveillance video from the area.

If you have any helpful information, call 361-886-2600.

