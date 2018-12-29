Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — One man is dead and a woman was left injured after a drive-by shooting along SPID near Kostoryz Rd. Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene just after 2:30 a.m. to find a white SUV on the highway that had numerous bullet holes.

According to police, a couple shot was driving along Hwy 358 when another vehicle pulled up next to them, opened fire, and sped off. The man 26-year-old Francisco Cabrialez Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene while a female passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injury

The highway was shut down for several hours as police investigated the crime. Right now, they do not believe this was a case of road rage.

