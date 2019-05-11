CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The footage accompanying this story was aired on KIII-TV on Monday, Nov. 4.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim in a fatal rollover crash that happened Sunday night at the intersection of Wooldridge and Cimarron as 19-year-old Jonathan Hardway.

An 18-year-old female and a 13-year-old male were also hospitalized following the crash. At last report the female victim was listed in serious condition. Police said the 13-year-old boy could face charges of capital murder once released from the hospital.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the crash occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday after officers were called to the scene of a reported carjacking in the 5400 block of Williams. Two women told officers they were approached by a man with a gun and he then stole her vehicle.

As additional officers were getting to the scene, police saw the victim's vehicle drive by. Officers turned around to catch up with the suspects in the neighborhood near the intersection of Cimarron and Wooldridge. That's when they found the vehicle rolled over and two people thrown from it.

Hardway and the 18-year-old female victim were taken by ambulance to the hospital, where Hardway later died from his injuries.

Police caught up with the 13-year-old male a block away after he tried to run from the scene of the crash. He was also taken to the hospital for evaluation. Once he is cleared, police said he could be facing capital murder charges.

