RIVIERA, Texas — The Department of Public Safety troopers is investigating what caused a driver to veer into oncoming traffic Monday and get hit by an 18-wheeler in Riviera just south of Kingsville.
Troopers said 57-year-old Fernando Ochoa from Edinburg driving a pick-up truck going south on Highway 77 veered into the northbound lane hitting an 18-wheeler and getting stuck under the big rig.
Ochoa died on the scene.
DPS troopers are currently investigating the accident.
