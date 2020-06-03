CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim in Corpus Christi's latest homicide.

It was Wednesday, March 4, when police were called to the 4100 block of Brett Street after receiving reports of an unconscious male. When officers arrived they found the male dead inside of an apartment that had no sign of forced entry.

Witnesses said three people were seen fleeing the apartment.

On Friday, the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to 3News that the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Damien Buch of Corpus Christi. Police have not yet released a cause of death but have ruled it as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Lead Investigator Loraine Mathews at 361-886-2883. You can also call in an anonymous tip at 361-888-TIPS.

