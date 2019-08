CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A motorcyclist who was killed in an accident in Corpus Christi, Texas, over the weekend has been identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

51-year-old Sigelfredo Garza of Aransas Pass, Texas, was killed Friday night after crashing on the Crosstown Expressway near the Horne Road exit in Corpus Christi. The Medical Examiner's Office said Garza died from head injuries sustained in the accident.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: