BEEVILLE, Texas — The victim in a fatal shooting that happened last Friday in Beeville, Texas, has been identified Monday by the Beeville Police Department.

According to Beeville Police Chief Robert Bridge, 17-year-old Jacob Thompson was shot and killed at around 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, near the intersection of Nimitz and Lexington. Police said when they arrived at the scene they found Thompson with at least one gunshot wound.

Thompson reportedly died at the scene.

Beeville police are looking for information that can help them find whoever is responsible. If you have any information that can help police, call the Bee County Crime Stoppers hotline at 361-362-0206.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: