The Nueces County Medical Examiners Office confirmed Wednesday the identity of the victim in a fatal crash Monday at the intersection of Staples and McArdle.

According to officers, the driver was speeding north of McArdle on Staples Street and went across the median into oncoming traffic, sideswiping another vehicle. The impact resulted in a near head-on collision.

The driver that was killed at the scene of the accident was identified as 37-year-old Eduardo Ochoa III.

Passengers in the other vehicle involved in the crash were checked out by medical staff for minor injuries.

