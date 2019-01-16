CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to a head-on collision Tuesday night at the intersection of South Staples Street and Baldwin Boulevard that claimed the life of one person and left a child in critical condition.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. According to police, a 19-year-old driver failed to yield the right of way and crashed his pickup head-on into another vehicle carrying four passengers. All four were rushed to the hospital.

Police said a 26-year-old male passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was identified by authorities Wednesday morning as Domingo Rivera.

Two child passengers were rushed to Driscoll Children's Hospital, one listed in critical condition and the other listed as critical but stable.

Police said the driver of the vehicle carrying the children, a 28-year-old female, was hospitalized with major injuries but was in stable condition at last report. However, she was found to be under the influence and will be charged with driving while intoxicated with a child.

As for the 19-year-old driver who failed to yield the right of way, police said he was determined to be at fault and was cited accordingly before being released to the hospital for follow-up care.