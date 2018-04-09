CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident Sunday night as 19-year-old Joshua Wiltshire of Ingleside, Texas.

According to police, the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday off the Joe Fulton Corridor.

The Medical Examiner's Office said Wiltshire died from blunt force trauma to the head.

