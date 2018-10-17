Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Nueces County District Attorney's Office said 1,000 misdemeanor cases are filed each month, and the majority of them are for family violence.

"How should I get past the thought of killing her? Because that is the only thing in my mind that is going to make things right."

That was a chilling social media message read by a victim of domestic violence during the trial of her former boyfriend Wednesday.

"But I'll be right there killing myself at the same time so we can be together somehow," the message said.

Charged with aggravated sexual assault, the defendant was released after posting bond. He returned to the victim days later and used a knife to cut her face. Graphic testimony from the victim could land the defendant, if convicted, in prison for life.

"I see most victims because they want to drop charges," said Shirley Esparza with the District Attorney's Office.

"It's a learned behavior, there's no denying that," said Rosa Maria Cervantez with the District Attorney's Office.

Cervantez and Esparza have worked with domestic violence victims for years -- 30 for Cervantez, and close to a dozen for Esparza. Both are well aware of the seriousness of the issue of domestic violence in Nueces County.

"It's generation after generation," Cervantez said. "So I've been doing this work since '77 and I actually have some families that are generation number five that I've dealt with generation four, three, two and one."

The incidence of family violence crosses all socioeconomic boundaries with similar tragic results -- people hurt, even killed; and in Nueces County it's happening more and more.

"I'm seeing mom, daughter and granddaughter, so it's sad," Esparza said. "I remember young, little, young little girls that used to be little when they came with their moms or grandmothers and now I am seeing them as a victim."

Victims advocates say the cycle of violence can be broken, but it takes all sides to make it happen, and it doesn't help when charges are dropped against a perpetrator.

District Attorney Mark Gonzalez is holding a summit to show what signs of domestic violence to look for. It's called "Speak Up" and will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at Del Mar College's Economic Development Center.

