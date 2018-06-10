Petronila (KIII News) — DPS is still investigating the fatal accident involving two vehicles.

According to the DPS report, the accident took place around 7 p.m. on Friday two miles east of Driscoll.

The beginning stages of the DPS investigation revealed a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling west on FM 665 when it crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck a Nissan head on.

The two women in the Nissan were Maria Serrato, 51 years of age and Irma Serrato Rodriguez, 57 years of age.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Sophn Shoreline hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

