Victim's Memorial Garden Angels can stay in place

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local non-profit asked for the public's help after they were asked to take down part of their memorial on the Corpus Christi bayfront down Ocean Drive.

Members of the Homicide Survivors Support Group said the city was requiring them to take down statues of angels at the Nueces County Victim's Memorial Garden because it didn't fit the aesthetic of Cole Park.

The organization said the angels are an important part in honoring the loved ones they've lost.

"Those angels represent something to them of a spiritual nature of somebody looking down on their lost loved one," George Fennema, the vice president of the Homicide Survivors Support Group said.

The $65,000 project was paid for by donations from families who bought plaques for people who died from violent crimes. Those angels that look over the garden were in jeopardy.

"They didn't feel that it was aesthetically acceptable in a city park here in Corpus Christi," Fennema read an email from the Parks and Recreation Department.

The organization was in the middle of building the project when they made some changes. Some changes were approved by the City Parks and Rec Department, but the angels were not.

"Make sure they're removed by September 25th," Fennema read from the email.

There was no explanation about what was wrong with how the angels looked. Fennema said the organization was told if they didn't comply, Parks and Rec could remove the garden all together.

The group quickly took to social media asking for the public to talk to their City Council members about fighting to keep the statues. Fennema said the only support they've received from the city was just the plot of land.

"It further shows the lack of caring for these victims for their families from the city," he said.

Mayor Joe McComb said the city is willing to work with the organization, but they need to comply with Parks and Recs request.

"I can understand the disappointment but the big disappointment to me is that if you got an agreement you ought to abide by it and if you don't we are going to enforce the agreement so if we can get passed that then I think everything is going to be alright," Mayor McComb said.

Statement from The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department:

“The Department is not opposed to the angel statues installed in the memorial. The initial recommendation to have the items removed that were not included in the original design was made by the Department to be consistent with the terms of the agreement, compliance of building ordinances and regulations, and the use of the park. The intent is not to be insensitive to the group’s purpose to memorialize their loved ones.