CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A mother's mission to create a place for families of murder victims to honor their loved ones is just weeks away from becoming a reality. A ribbon cutting is planned at the end of the month on the Nueces County Victim's Memorial Garden located along the bay front.

Today, we visited the site with the mother of Breanna Wood. For Fallen Wood, Breanna's mother, this is a bitter sweet moment.

The Garden - once a vision in the months following her daughter's death - now becoming a reality. Fallen has been here just about every day.

"I'm tired, but it keeps me focused, everything at the courts is just delayed, delayed, delayed, to keep myself strong is to focus on this," Fallen said.

Breanna was just 21-years-old when she was killed more than three years ago.

"She's remembered for that contagious smile that big, big smile, her goofiness I miss that so much," Fallen added.

The plaques at the Garden memorialize the names of Wood's daughter and so many other victims of violent crimes. The names are watched over by giant statues of angels. Each detailed thoughtfully and created with its own meaning.

"The angels are white, the rocks are white, there's no darkness here," Fallen said.

"I've been at the park everyday after the search for my daughter, and this place gave me peace."

She is hoping others will get that out of this garden of peace, too.

Jane Cortinas stopped by to sit on one of the benches and reflect. Jane's aunt will be among those who will be honored here.

"Her name was Dora Garcia and she was murdered March 24, 1975 she was a clerk at a market in Six Points," Cortinas said.

The project costs $60,000. Donations are always welcomed. If approved by the city, a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the end of this month.

The main suspect in Wood's murder, Joseph Tejeda, is facing a charge of capital murder. The trial originally scheduled in 2018 has since faced a series of delays.

