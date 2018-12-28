Corpus Christi (KIII News) — State Troopers are investigating the cause of a crash that took the life of a 28-year-old man the day after Christmas along Highway 202 near Refugio.

It was just before noon Wednesday when the pickup being driven by Lyndon Dean of Victoria, Texas, was struck by the 42-year-old driver of semi-trailer. According to Department of Public Safety troopers, wet roads caused the trailer to jack-knife and slide down the road, crashing into the front of Dean's truck.

Dean was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-trailer was transported via HALO-Flight to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline. At last check, the driver was in stable condition.

