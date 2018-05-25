After news of former congressman Blake Farenthold receiving a job at the Calhoun Port Authority, the port is now being sued by a South Texas newspaper arguing that the Port broke the Texas open meetings law.

On May 9 the Port Authority board members held a meeting to discuss the hiring of Farenthold.

According to the Victoria Advocate, the meeting's agenda did not include any information about Farenthold, the position or even the $160,000 salary.

Shortly after the Port Authority announced they hired Farenthold as a legislative liaison the Victoria Advocate began investigating how they reached the decision.

Chris Cobler, the newspaper editor, claims the Port Authority violated the open meeting act by never posting it on the meeting's agenda back on may 9.

"So the public had no way of knowing about this important position that had been created or filled by a former congressman at $160,000 a year," Cobler said. "Elected officials work for public and have to notify public of what they're doing."

The newspaper went through emails and discovered there was communication between Farenthold and the Port's executive director.

"The executive director said we need to get the board to okay your contract," Cobler said.

The lawsuit asks for a redress of that illegal action.

A district judge will require the Port to do the procedure the right way.

On Thursday the board held a special meeting to discuss the motion to terminate Farenthold's contract, but the six-member committee deadlocked 3-3.

The Port plans to ask the Texas Attorney General for an opinion.

"An AG opinion is just that an opinion, we've already asked a district judge to make a ruling, and a ruling is legally binding whereas an opinion is not they're just trying to change the conversation again," Cobler said.

3News reach out to both the Port and Farenthold for a comment but have still not heard back.

