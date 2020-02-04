CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter what video messaging app you use to connect with friends, family and coworkers, it is important that you know the etiquette when using them.

3News Reporter Marissa Cummings went Live with some things to keep in mind once you turn on that camera.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: