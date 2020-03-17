MATHIS, Texas — Just like the coronavirus itself, the precautions being taken for the virus are affecting the most vulnerable in our communities -- the elderly and those who care for them.

There are new rules and procedures in place now at most Coastal Bend nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Those changes affect how relatives visit their loved ones.

A 3News viewer shared video with us Monday showing a daughter trying to visit her elderly mother at the Palma Real Nursing Home in Mathis, Texas. Rachel Salinas said she is trying to do whatever she can do to see her mom, Carmel, but in this case the only option was to see her through a window.

Many of those facilities, understandably, are not willing to take a chance and let anyone in who might unwittingly infect those elderly residents.

