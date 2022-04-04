Videos show drivers taking over Houston freeway to do doughnuts

Police say they are investigating the incident but haven't made any arrests.

HOUSTON — Several vehicles took over a Houston freeway last weekend just outside of downtown. The street takeovers the city has seen in the past were taken to the next level.

Drivers shut down a portion of I-45 southbound for a period of time while vehicles did doughnuts on the freeway.

Other drivers were clearly frustrated but had no choice but to wait it out.

The Houston Police Department said it's investigating what happened, however, no arrests have been made.

“How am I going to get out of here?" one driver asked in a post on Snapchat. "I mean, I’ve got a great seat, but I’m stuck.”

The videos posted to social media show the dangerous antics that locked up traffic and forced drivers on the freeway to become an audience for vehicles doing doughnuts.

“I mean, I can't," the exasperated driver whose car was at a standstill said.

Videos posted to social media show different angles and multiple vehicles involved.

Along with the barriers, some people who may, or may not have been participating, took videos with their phones while standing in the middle of the freeway.

A view of the freeway on Monday clearly showed the spot where it happened.