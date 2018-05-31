A video shot in the Coastal Bend has gone viral on Facebook. It was posted Wednesday afternoon by Ernie Llamas and shows him unsuccessfully buying gasoline.

"Look at that. Going, going," Llamas said in the video, referring to the rising cost of his fuel purchase on the gas pump ticker. "You see anything coming out? No. Not at all."

The video shows Llamas getting charged for gas despite there being no gas coming out of the pump. It happened at the Checkout Food Store at SPID and Weber Road.

Llamas said the company offered a refund, which he declined. Store management said the pump in question, along with a couple of others, were shut down immediately after the malfunction was discovered.

"Right away, of course. We bagged the pumps, called maintenance and they ordered parts and try to get things going at this point," said Kamal Ghanem, district manager of Checkout Food Stores. "We just shut down the entire row of pumps that may have an issue."

3News also spoke with the Texas Department of Agriculture, the agency in charge of regulating gas stations. They said this is a good reminder that there is a sticker at every pump telling people how to report problems.

"So between vigilant consumers and active news media and the Department of Agriculture, we can make sure consumers are going to be protected," said Mark Loeffler, communication director for the Department of Agriculture.

If you suspect a problem, you can call the Department of Agriculture at 1-800-TELL-TDA (835-5832).

