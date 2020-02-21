CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police released new images of 3 suspects believed to be involved in last week's aggravated robbery of a Corpus Christi city councilman.

3News reported that Michael Hunter was walking along Chaparral Street near Lawrence Street when the robbery took place.

The video shows three men getting into a late '90s to early 2000's light color passenger car and take off.

According to police, the suspects had a handgun and used a taser to shock the victim while demanding the keys to his vehicle. The victim ended up throwing the keys and was able to getaway.

While police aren't naming Hunter as the victim, 3News spoke to the councilman last week about how he was able to escape the dangerous situation.

"Also lucky enough that the Corpus Christi police department was patrolling the area if it wasn't for that, who knows what might have happened," Hunter said.

"The males were described as African American males, about 17-25, 5'10" TO 6' in height. So we are hoping the community will have some information to help follow up on this case," Lt. Micahel Pena said.

Police describe the suspect between 17-25 years old with thin builds, between 5'10" to 6 feet tall. The suspects were wearing sweatshirts and sweatpants.

