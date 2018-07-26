Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Police Departments detectives need your help Monday night to find a woman they believe stole a wallet from a mail delivery store.

According to police, a customer discovered her wallet along with more than $900 was missing when she left the store on SPID near McArdle.

When watching surveillance video, an employee saw the woman leaving the store with the wallet.

The video shows the woman picking up the wallet as she left.

Call police if you have any helpful information at 361-886-2600.

