Discover Downtown: Video series highlights improvements in downtown Corpus Christi

It's an effort to show off intense revitalization efforts of the past few years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the help of Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, a series of videos highlighting the improvements in the downtown area are hitting social media. The videos are called "Discover Downtown."

"That's what makes your downtown exciting, to able to come down here and say you have this as an option," Guajardo said.

Alyssa Barrera-Mason, the director for the city's Downtown Management District says, "Our food scene, our creative scene, our retail scene, what we're doing to beautify the downtown and what we have going on on our water front."

She points out the area is recovering from decades of neglect, decay and even the pandemic.

"Maybe you came downtown a long time ago, didn't see a lot to do, but we want to be able to share with you the things that we do have going on," Barrera-Mason said.

The mayor took the lead in the videos by talking to business owners and workers.

You can see the first three of five videos on the Downtown Management District's YouTube page.

