CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The "China Beach" exhibit at the Texas Surf Museum will salute Vietnam veterans from the Coastal Bend who were surfers before leaving for war.

3News met with one local Vietnam veteran who visited the museum Friday. He's still an avid surfer.

For veterans like Ray Cheek, a Coastal Bend native and surfer, the exhibit is especially important.

"I think that's a great idea. China Beach was there, yes. We had surfers there. We had bikers. We had football heroes. We had everybody there, but surfing and surfers know that that's sort of a special community," Cheek said.

Cheek surfed all through high school before being drafted by the U.S. Army in 1971. He said even while he was in Indochina, a few hours on a surfboard was the best therapy.

"Once you get in the water you pretty much forget everything else except you and the water," Cheek said.

The exhibit was first shown in California. It includes pictures and interviews on plaques. However, the Texas Surf Museum is making the exhibit their own by interviewing local veterans and making their stories and pictures a part of the exhibit, which is slated to open in June.

Surf Museum Manager Keith Bass said they have already interviewed a handful of Vietnam veterans to gather their stories.

"We're kind of coming around as Americans recognizing these guys for the sacrifices they made," Bass said.

Cheek talked to us about the story plaques that mentioned the Hollywood treatment of Vietnam. From the television show "China Beach" to the movie "Good Morning, Vietnam."

"You kind of get the idea that this is the Hollywood version and you don't see, like in an old song, the mud, the blood and the beer," Cheek said. "You don't hear the screaming. You don't see the depression. You don't see the thousand-yard stare of people being absolutely frightened out of their cotton pickin minds."

The Texas Surf Museum will continue to seek out veterans and collect their stories to add to the exhibit so that it can open on June 8 with plenty of new stories to tell.