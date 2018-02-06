It was a long time coming but two Ray High School Vietnam Veterans walked the stage on Saturday morning. Robert Garza was originally with the class of 1971 while James Chadden was in the class of 1969.

Decades ago, the two men left high school to join the U.S. Military. They would eventually fight in the Vietnam War.

On Saturday morning, the two veterans sat next to the other 489 Ray High School seniors; most of them the age at which they joined the military.

When asked if they have plans after officially graduating from high school, both men said they plan on pursuing a college education.

