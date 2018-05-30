It's been a long time since two Vietnam veterans attended Ray High School. The two are now in their late 60s, but because they left school to serve the military, they never got a chance to graduate.

Now, nearly 50 years later, both men will finally get their chance to walk the stage this weekend.

It's a right of passage for many young students, crossing the stage to receive their high school diploma.

"It's been a journey," said Graduating Ray High School Senior Bryant Breckenridge.

No one knows that better than 69-year-old James Chadden, who was originally part of the class of 1969, and 66-year-old Robert Garza, who was originally in the class of '71.

"I'm a little nervous, but it's a big thrill for me," Chadden said.

In front of a packed arena, the two men will be among the 491 graduating Ray Texans at the American Bank Center this weekend. It will be a special moment almost 50 years in the making.

"I got a nephew who is going to be sitting out here, too. We are going to be graduating the same day," Garza said. "I know I'm excited!"

Both Chadden and Garza are Vietnam veterans. They quit school to join the military when they were around the same age as many of the young students they will be sitting next to at graduation.

"I've been waiting quite a few years," Chadden said. "I dropped out of high school, got in the military, came back out, and I'm here now trying to graduate."

All these years later, they are now preparing to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. The two men are also serving as an inspiration to their younger classmates.

"I think it's great," Senior Michael Serrata said. "They finally get the chance. They took time out of their lives to serve our country. It's great they finally get this chance in life."

"Especially Vietnam veterans, on how they served our country, to finish off their education, I think it's an amazing thing," Breckenridge said.

The men are proving it's never too late to follow your dreams.

"I want to go take some college courses. I want to be a Texas Peace Officer," Garza said.

"After I get my diploma, I'm going to contact TAMUCC and see if they have a real estate appraisal course over there," Chadden said.

Chadden continued with this advice for his fellow grads: "Look to the future and do what you can to improve it."

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII