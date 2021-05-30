Community members gather for vigil at Cole Park to remember 18-year-old Andru Bas

Family and friends lit candles, said prayers, and released balloons in his honor.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was somber gathering Sunday night at Cole Park to remember a life taken too soon. Friends and family gathered to remember 18-year old Andru Bas.



Family, friends, and community members lit candles, said prayers, and released balloons in his honor.



It was one week ago when Bas was swimming along with another young man near the packery channel jetties. Both were swept away in the current, but the 16-year-old was able to make it back to shore with the help of a local surfer.

Bas did not make it back and his body was recovered several days later after an extensive search involving multiple agencies and over 100 volunteers.

