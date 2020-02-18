CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New details are coming in about a tragic wrong-way accident over the weekend that led to the death of two people.

Friends have identified one of the victims as Amy Hinojosa. She was driving on the Harbor Bridge around 2 a.m. Saturday when another truck was heading in the wrong direction, and they hit head-on. The driver of the truck was killed as well.

A vigil for Hinojosa will be held at the Airport Lounge at 2923 Norton Street near the intersection of Norton and Kostoryz. The vigil begins at 8 p.m.

